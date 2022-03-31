Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

19. Native Sea Salt and Cedar Body Wash Buy Now

Native’s Cucumber and Mint Bar Soap was our number two pick, but we had to also give a shoutout to their body wash with its Sea Salt and Cedar fragrance. It’s one of the brand’s best-selling scents for men, likely because it’s the perfect balance of freshness and woodiness. The body wash formula makes a lasting impact with natural, hydrating ingredients that condition and cleanse the skin.

[$9; nativecos.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!