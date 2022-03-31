Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

20. Cremo Palo Santo (Reserve Collection) Exfoliating Body Bar Soap Buy Now

Cremo’s Palo Santo Exfoliating Body Bar is a fantastic fragrance for men who love earthy, woody notes. The combination of palo santo, cardamom and papyrus makes this soap for men smell of pure opulence (even if its price tag is totally affordable). In addition to its luxurious and long-lasting scent, this body bar is packed with exfoliating lava rock and oat kernel, as well as moisturizing shea butter, which will leave your skin feeling soft and freshly polished. And because the scent is minimal, it won’t compete with your cologne or other products’ fragrances.

[$6.49; cremocompany.com]

