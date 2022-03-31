Style

Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

Kiehl’s Exfoliating Body Soap
27
21 / 27

21. Kiehl’s Exfoliating Body Soap

For a deep clean, go with Kiehl’s Exfoliating Body Soap. The skin-buffing cleansing bar contains ingredients like jojoba seed powder and pumice to gently buff away dead skin, while hydrating ingredients like pracaxi oil and glycerin pack skin with loads of moisturizing benefits. Notes of earthy cedarwood, smooth sandalwood and refreshing eucalyptus create a fragrance fit for the modern man.

$11.25; kiehls.com

