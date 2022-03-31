Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

21. Kiehl’s Exfoliating Body Soap Buy Now

For a deep clean, go with Kiehl’s Exfoliating Body Soap. The skin-buffing cleansing bar contains ingredients like jojoba seed powder and pumice to gently buff away dead skin, while hydrating ingredients like pracaxi oil and glycerin pack skin with loads of moisturizing benefits. Notes of earthy cedarwood, smooth sandalwood and refreshing eucalyptus create a fragrance fit for the modern man.

[$11.25; kiehls.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!