Style

Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body and Hand Wash
27
Courtesy image 22 / 27

22. Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body and Hand Wash

Buy Now

Soap bars may make up the majority of the products on this list, but we love a good liquid wash. Especially if it smells as good as Jo Malone’s signature Wood Sage and Sea Salt. This wash highlights aromatic marine notes of sea salt, sage, grapefruit and ambrette seeds, and will leave you feeling like you just spent a day on the beach. The multipurpose gel formula works for hands and body, but we love it in our shower because it creates such a luxurious lather. 

[$46; jomalone.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Style