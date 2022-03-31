Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

22. Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body and Hand Wash Buy Now

Soap bars may make up the majority of the products on this list, but we love a good liquid wash. Especially if it smells as good as Jo Malone’s signature Wood Sage and Sea Salt. This wash highlights aromatic marine notes of sea salt, sage, grapefruit and ambrette seeds, and will leave you feeling like you just spent a day on the beach. The multipurpose gel formula works for hands and body, but we love it in our shower because it creates such a luxurious lather.

[$46; jomalone.com]

