Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

23. Dr Dennis Gross Botanical Cleansing Bar With Tea Tree and Aloe Buy Now

Made for face and body use, the Botanical Cleansing Bar by Dr Dennis Gross is an instant shower superstar. Tea tree and aloe vera work together to refresh and clean skin from head to toe, all while protecting skin from free radical damage with antioxidants.

The soap bar also contains papaya extracts and orange peel powder that gently exfoliate and improve skin clarity. This best smelling soap for men is naturally fragranced with orange, rosemary and tea tree essential oils that not only smell amazing but have many skin-care benefits, too.

[$24; drdennisgross.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!