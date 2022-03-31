Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

24. Nécessaire The Body Wash in Sandalwood Buy Now

Sandalwood is one of those scents that smell incredible on all men, probably because it’s creamy, subtle and blends well with virtually all other fragrances. In Nécessaire’s sandalwood-scented body wash, you can get your daily dose of sandalwood and skin-friendly nutrients all in one product.

This wash is packed with vitamins, omega fatty acids and botanicals that hydrate, moisturize and protect with antioxidants. The gel formula is also non-comedogenic, vegan, pH-balanced and dermatologist-tested, making it great for all skin types.

[$25; sephora.com]

