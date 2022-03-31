Style

Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

26. Triumph and Disaster A+R Soap

In this soap by Triumph and Disaster, the A stands for almond milk, while the R stands for rosehip oil. The combination of the two makes for an incredibly creamy, moisturizing bar soap that prevents the skin from drying out. The scent behind this softening soap is a blend of cedar, juniper, cypress and bergamot, evoking an adventurous spirit you will never get tired of. 

