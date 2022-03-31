Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

27. Jack Black Turbo Body Bar Scrubbing Soap Buy Now

Part of the Performance Remedy line by Jack Black, the Turbo Body Bar is an exfoliating bar soap that uses natural lava rock to remove roughness and dryness. The soap is loaded with other skin-friendly ingredients like antioxidant-rich Ginkgo biloba leaf, conditioning shea butter, and softening murumuru seed butter, which boost the skin’s overall health and radiance. In addition to supporting skin health, botanicals like blue lotus, sage leaf and lemongrass invigorate the senses and give you that feel-good clean feeling we all crave in a bar soap.

[$15; getjackblack.com]

