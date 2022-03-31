3. Marlowe No. 102 Body Scrub Soap Bar Buy Now

Marlowe creates some of the best smelling soaps for men, with scents like oud wood and santal transforming simple daily showers into revitalizing experiences. Our favorite scent for men, oud wood, is defined as an earthy blend of birch, cardamom, vanilla and, of course, the luxurious fragrance of oud wood. But this soap bar isn’t all about its scent. The formula deeply cleanses and exfoliates the skin with morsels of apricot seed and pumice that smooth skin and buff away dryness.

[$25.99; marloweskin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!