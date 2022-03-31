Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

4. Le Labo Santal 33 Scented Body Bar Buy Now

Le Labo is famous for its high-quality scents, and its crowning glory is Santal 33. You can get all the goodness of this best-selling scent in the brand’s body bar, filled with moisturizers and antioxidants like olive oil, vitamin E and shea butter, which will leave skin feeling clean but hydrated. This soap bar is ideal for layering underneath your Santal 33 cologne. Or you can use it on its own and revel in the sweet, woody smell of sandalwood, leather, iris and amber.

[$52; nordstrom.com]

