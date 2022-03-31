Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

5. Aesop Body Cleansing Slab Buy Now

Aesop is another cult-favorite brand known for its luxurious scents and high-quality body-care and home products, which include hand soap and this Body Cleansing Slab. This vegetable-based soap is twice the size of traditional soap bars and has been formulated to stay intact even after exposure to water, so it will last for ages. The soap is gentle, creamy, and low foaming, making it suitable for all skin types. The fragrance is sublime, with notes of bergamot rind, ylang ylang and Tahitian lime.

[$25; aesop.com]

