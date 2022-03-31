Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

6. Malin+Goetz Rum Bar Soap Buy Now

Rum might not be the first scent that pops into your mind when you think of body soaps, but we promise you this scent from Malin+Goetz will blow you away. The brand’s cleansing bars are known for their triple-milled process that gives the soap its luxurious foam. Their signature dark rum scent is infused into the soap, giving it a warm, masculine fragrance that lingers on the skin after rinsing. When it comes to cleansing, the soap is gentle yet effective, so even those with sensitive skin can revel in its intoxicating scent.

[$16; malinandgoetz.com]

