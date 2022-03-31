Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

7. Diptyque Tam Dao Bar Soap Buy Now

If you’re looking for a luxurious soap bar that also happens to smell incredible, let us introduce you to Diptyque’s Tam Dao. The fragrance is woody and velvety thanks to the scent trio of sandalwood, cedar and cypress. This vegetable-based soap bar is enriched with nourishing ingredients like sweet almond oil and glycerin, making it ideal for softening and moisturizing the skin.

[$44; amazon.com]

