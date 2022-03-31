Best Smelling Soaps for Men 

8. Ursa Major Acadia Bar Soap Buy Now

Who says a bar soap can’t have revitalizing skin-care properties, a phenomenal scent and support a noteworthy cause all at the same time? Ursa Major’s Acadia Bar Soap (inspired by the Acadia National Park) is enriched with the adventurous essential oil blend of scotch pine and rock rose.

The formula is brimming with skin-friendly ingredients like peppermint, which refreshes and cools the skin; coconut, which gently cleanses; royal sugar kelp, which protects skin with antioxidants; and horsetail kelp, which physically exfoliates for softer skin. Best of all, every purchase helps to support the National Parks Conservation Association.

[$14; ursamajorvt.com]

