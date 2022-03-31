9. Bon Parfumeur 801 Sea Spray, Cedar and Grapefruit Bar Soap Buy Now

Created by French perfume brand Bon Parfumeur, the 801 bar soap smells just as magnificent as the brand’s luxurious perfumes and candles. The soap opens with fresh notes of Italian citrus fruits and ivy before middle notes of rosemary, pink pepper, nutmeg and sea spray emerge. The base notes are provided by cedar, cypress and white musk. This is hands-down one of the best smelling soaps for men that we’ve encountered, but this soap isn’t all scent and no substance. It’s also rich in nutrients like omega 3 that help to soften and soothe skin during cleansing.

[$18; nordstrom.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!