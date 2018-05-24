



You shouldn’t have to break the bank to get a pair of stylish, comfortable shoes. And thanks to this weekend’s Memorial Day sales, you don’t have to. Some of our favorite styles from Astorflex are available for between 30 and 40% off their original prices.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, here’s what you need to know: AstorFlex has been making great shoes since the 1800s, and they’re now known for creating simple and comfortable kicks with eco-friendly materials, like the crepe rubber soles that keep these shoes lightweight. Every pair is handmade in Italy by a family that’s been producing great shoes for six generations.

Their newest shoe, the Patnoflex, is a casual shoe that blends the style of a loafer with the comfort of a sneaker. (The brand also makes great boots, including the Bootflex combat boot (seen below) and the Bitflex Chelsea boot.

All three are discounted this weekend as part of the Memorial Day sale at Huckberry. You can pick up your pair for 30-40% off.

[$108.98-$133.98, originally $180-$190; huckberry.com]