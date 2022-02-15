With the dwindling down of the daily office commute over the last few years, remote working has become commonplace—and so has an unofficial WFH uniform that’s also here to stay: stylish sweatpants. We could literally spend hours (days!) extolling the virtues of stylish sweatpants. They’re the epitome of casual comfort. The next best thing to donning pajamas all day. And with the dizzying array of styles, fabrics, and cuts out there today, you’ll actually be able to find sweatpants that are flattering enough to wear outside the house—and totally forgivable if you unintentionally flash them on a Zoom meeting.

Today’s stylish sweatpants are a welcome departure from the baggy, shapeless versions of yesteryear—and it’s not just athletic brands making sweatpants and sweatshirts anymore. With the rising popularity of athleisure, sweats have become near-ubiquitous, making cameos in the collections of top fashion houses. Regardless of whether they’re crafted of Mongolian cashmere or organic cotton, sweatpants’ potential for making you look put together all boils down to having a more streamlined silhouette. Just seek out styles that are cut closer to the body with a tapered leg, like a jogger, and you’ll effortlessly elevate your look without sacrificing any comfort. Here are some of our favorite picks to help revamp your work-from-home fit.

Best Stylish Sweatpants to Wear Everywhere

1. Hiro Clark Bundle

Crafted from super-soft premium French terry cotton, Hiro Clark’s joggers and hoodie bundles are for couch sloths who take their loafing around very seriously. Coming in hot with all their monochrome glory—choose from black, navy, white, and gray—this set of sweats lets you mix and match sizes for the perfect top-to-bottom fit.

