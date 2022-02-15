2. Todd Snyder + Champion Utility Cargo Sweatpant in Original Navy Get It

“Oh, what a handsome sweatpant!” is what folks will say when you rock this pick from Todd Snyder + Champion—if you ever decide to leave the house again. With the rugged appeal of a military cargo pant and the running-errands-downtown coolness of a tailored jogger, these sweats are just too good to relegate to indoor use only. The Utility Cargo Sweatpant is made of 20-ounce Reverse Weave, a shrink-resistant brushed fleece-style cut on the cross-grain for vintage swagger.

[$168; toddsnyder.com]

