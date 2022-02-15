3. Live! Antiviral Jogger Pants Get It

For an extra layer of protection against future variants of you know what, pick up a set of these comfy sweats from LIVE!—a Brazilian brand sporting a whole collection of antimicrobial loungewear. The special sweatshirts, joggers, and cut-off shorts have been treated with proven antiviral technology that permanently embeds silver ions into the fabric, so it will remain active through countless washes. A touch of stretch makes them extra comfortable.

[$45; liveclothing.com]

