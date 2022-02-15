5. Buck Mason Brushed Loopback Trouser Get It

It’s no shocker that these sweatpants are one of the best-selling products coming out of Buck Mason’s workshop. While the slim (but not too slim) fit gives them the appearance of grown-up “trousers,” they’re truly comfy-cozy sweatpants at heart, thanks to an uber-soft loopback terrycloth interior knit on the inside. Side seams are constructed with a flatlock stitch that won’t fail—with a will tape included for extra durability.

[$85; buckmason.com]

