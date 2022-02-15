6. James Perse Vintage French Terry Contrast Waist Short Get It

James Perse embodies California cool better than anyone in the biz—and these instant faves will get you into the Pacific Coast mindset better than a pair of cut-off sweat shorts. Constructed from exceptionally soft, micro-brushed French terry, this pair of vintage garment-dyed shorts is cut for a lived-in fit with an elasticized waistband in contrasting stretch cotton poplin.

[$135; jamesperse.com]

