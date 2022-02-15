7. John Elliott LA Tapered Cotton-Jersey Sweatpants Get It

Constructed in Los Angeles from custom knit, 16-ounce French terry, John Elliott’s cozy-AF sweatpants stay roomy through the thighs before tapering slightly at the elasticated cuffs. This neatly-tailored pair features an elastic waist with drawstring closure, two pockets at the front, and one patch pocket at the right back.

[$200; johnelliott.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!