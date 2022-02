8. Jungmaven Yelapa Sweatpant Get It

Also cut and sewn in L.A., Jungmaven’s unisex Yelapa sweats come garment-dyed in a whopping 18 different colors. That’s at least one for every task on this week’s procrastinated to-do list. The hemp-cotton blend French terry is incredibly soft, and the pants feature a fray-resistant flat woven cord for extra stretch and adjustability.

[$158; jungmaven.com]

