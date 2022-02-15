9. Carhartt Wip Nelson Cotton-Jersey Sweatpant Get It

Carhartt WIP’s heavyweight Nelson sweatpants are the wardrobe staple that can withstand hours, days, maybe weeks of couchbound (non)activity. Made from sturdy unbrushed cotton jersey, this pair is sewn with a slouchy balloon fit and pigment-dyed for a more saturated color appearance. They’ve also got a comfortable elasticated waistband and cuffs, and subtle branding at the back pocket.

[$145; us.carhartt-wip.com]

