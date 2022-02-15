Faherty Legend Sweatpant Get It

Faherty claims that their bestselling Legend fabric is the “softest, stretchiest damn fabric you’ll ever feel”—and they may be right. If there’s one style perfectly suited for such a tantalizing description, it’s their popular slim-fit joggers. Whether you’re plodding to the gas station to pick up a six-pack or twiddling your thumbs while that next Netflix episode buffers, Faherty’s epic sweats keep you as comfy and content as a couch CEO.

[$128; fahertybrand.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!