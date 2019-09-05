The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Some men are Suit Guys, some aren’t. But here’s the thing: All guys must have at least one suit. And here’s another thing: One suit is not enough—unless you buy the right suit. What’s the best men’s suit for every occasion? We’ve come up with nine suits to suit you.

We’ve got lightweight, airy suits ideal for warm weather, cozy wool suits for fall, fun suits for celebrations, serious suits for business—even a simple suit that’s great for most any occasion. And they come from some of our favorite designers, like Todd Snyder, Ted Baker London, Kenneth Cole, and Z Zegna.

A great suit will help you stand out from the crowd. It doesn’t matter if you’re headed to a job interview or crashing a wedding, dressing well and looking good sends a clear message: You give a damn. And people will notice.

A Note About Tailoring…

The most important thing to know about buying a suit is this: Once you’ve made your purchase, you’re not done. It’s imperative you spend the money to get your new suit altered by a tailor to suit your body and dial in the fit. Even a great suit won’t look good if it doesn’t fit right.

Luckily, most of the retailers here offer alteration services. And if you buy from one of the department stores, like Macy’s or Nordstrom, you can arrange to pick your suit up at your local store and have it altered on the spot. Alternatively, have it shipped to your home, then take it to your local tailor or dry cleaner to have the fit altered. No matter which way you choose to go, tailoring is essential.

So check out this list of the best men’s suits for every occasion. You’re bound to find something you love, even if you’re not a Suit Guy.