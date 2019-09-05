The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Kenneth Cole Unlisted Slim-Fit Black Solid Suit

Some of us only want to own one suit. And that’s fine! If you’re a weddings-and-funerals-only kind of guy, this suit from Kenneth Cole has a timeless profile, so even if you only wear it occasionally it’ll last for years. And it’s basic black, so it’s just fine for most any occasion.

PROS:

It will go with anything and last for years.

CONS:

Doesn’t express much of a sense of style, but you don’t mind.

Get It: Save 33% on the Kenneth Cole Unlisted Slim-Fit Suit ($200) at Macy’s