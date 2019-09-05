The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best All-purposeGET IT!
Kenneth Cole Unlisted Slim-Fit Black Solid Suit
Some of us only want to own one suit. And that’s fine! If you’re a weddings-and-funerals-only kind of guy, this suit from Kenneth Cole has a timeless profile, so even if you only wear it occasionally it’ll last for years. And it’s basic black, so it’s just fine for most any occasion.
PROS:
It will go with anything and last for years.
CONS:
Doesn’t express much of a sense of style, but you don’t mind.
Kenneth Cole Unlisted Slim-Fit Suit ($200) at Macy's