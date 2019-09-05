The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best for Job Interviews GET IT!

Ted Baker London Jay Trim Fit Plaid Wool Suit

If you’re trying to land a big gig you don’t want your suit to overshadow your accomplishments and personality. You just want a suit that’s sharp and well-made, and fits great. Here, a tasteful tonal plaid enriches a handsome suit crafted from pure Italian wool with a half-canvas jacket for a more natural fit.

PROS:

You can get it altered right at Nordstrom to dial in the perfect fit.

CONS:

If it’s the only suit you own, get it cleaned before your interview.

