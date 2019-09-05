The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best for Springtime GET IT!

J.Crew Slim Thompson Suit in Worsted Wool

Hooray for spring! The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and you’d love to celebrate the end of winter with fresh colorway but … it’s still chilly. That’s what makes wool such a perfect fabric for suits; it’s surprisingly cool in the summer but it’s ideal for cooler temps, too. This one comes in black, grey, navy, and sparkling Marina Blue.

PROS:

Versatile fabric for all-season comfort.

CONS:

A basic—but classic—profile.

Get It: Save 30% on the J.Crew Slim Thompson Suit ($299; was $468) at J.Crew Factory