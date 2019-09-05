The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best Suit for Fall GET IT!

Todd Snyder Sutton Charcoal Wool Stripe Suit

Crafted with a modern, tailored fit, this versatile and classic Sutton style is a perfect fit for any guy and every occasion. Made in Canada from a premium Italian wool blend from the renowned Solbiati mill, this suit features a rich charcoal base with a cool shadow stripe.

PROS:

Grey goes with everything; liven it up with a color splash.

CONS:

Are there any? We can’t find a one.

Get It: Pick up the Sutton Charcoal Wool Stripe Suit ($786) at Todd Snyder