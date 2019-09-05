The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best Suit for Parties GET IT!

Todd Snyder Italian Stretch Cord Sutton Suit

Crafted with a wide wale stretch cord fabric from Pontoglio SpA in Italy, this suit will let everyone know you’ve arrived. It’s fun and funky, slim-cut in a classy yet modern style that will suit most any trim guy. Best of all, you can also buy the jacket and pants separately; either would look great with anything and set the tone for fun.

PROS:

Also available in a smoky, shiny Camel brown shade.

CONS:

We can’t see a single one!

Get It: Pick up the Italian Stretch Cord Sutton Suit ($1,046) at Todd Snyder