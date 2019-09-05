The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best Suit for Work GET IT!

Todd Snyder Black Label Cashmere Sutton Suit in Olive

Whether headed to the office or to an important meeting, this suit lets them know you mean business. It’s 100 percent premium cashmere. The jacket has a 29.5-inch center back length, slightly nipped waist, and high-end detailing. The trousers have a moderate rise and lay straight through the hip, with a flat front and slim through the thigh and knee.

PROS:

Made in the USA, it’s also available in Navy.

CONS:

It’s not cheap—but it is a Todd Snyder. So there’s that.

Get It: Pick up the Black Label Cashmere Sutton Suit ($1,846) at Todd Snyder