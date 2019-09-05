The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best Summer SuitGET IT!
Z Zegna D8 Seersucker Suit
It takes a special kind of confident man to comfortably rock a seersucker suit. But you got this. With a fresh and sophisticated take on an old-school classic, Z Zegna’s seersucker is a 65 percent cotton/35 percent linen blend that’s lined in the jacket and to the knee of the pant, to keep you looking smart and feeling fresh even in the muggiest weather.
PROS:
All-natural fabric.
CONS:
Seersucker tends to wrikle easily, but it sure looks sharp when worn!
Z Zegna D8 Seersucker Suit ($837; was $1,395) at Nordstrom