The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best Summer Suit GET IT!

Z Zegna D8 Seersucker Suit

It takes a special kind of confident man to comfortably rock a seersucker suit. But you got this. With a fresh and sophisticated take on an old-school classic, Z Zegna’s seersucker is a 65 percent cotton/35 percent linen blend that’s lined in the jacket and to the knee of the pant, to keep you looking smart and feeling fresh even in the muggiest weather.

PROS:

All-natural fabric.

CONS:

Seersucker tends to wrikle easily, but it sure looks sharp when worn!

Get It: Save 40% on the Z Zegna D8 Seersucker Suit ($837; was $1,395) at Nordstrom