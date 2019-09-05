The 9 Best Suits for Every Occasion

Best Wedding Suit GET IT!

Todd Snyder White Label Sutton Stretch Tropical Wool Suit

This classic Sutton cut is class all the way no matter the occasion, and if you get it in this perky and upbeat Petrol Blue colorway you’re bound to steal some attention from the wedding party. It’s fun and inviting, and will help you stand out during the ceremony and on the dance floor afterward.

PROS:

The lowest-priced suit in the Todd Snyder line, it also comes in a subtle Navy.

CONS:

As with any new suit, you’ll want to spend the money to have it tailored to the ideal fit.

Get It: Pick up the White Label Sutton Stretch Tropical Wool Suit ($596) at Todd Snyder