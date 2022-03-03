18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

1. Atlantis by Blu Atlas Get it

At the top of our list is the fresh signature fragrance from premium men’s grooming line Blu Atlas, an insider favorite when it comes to high-performance naturals that delight the senses. The perfect summer scent, Atlantis is a zesty blend of citrus and woody aromas with masculine notes of patchouli, bergamot and clary sage. This striking fragrance is made of all-natural ingredients and is expertly formulated to bloom on your skin in the sultry summer heat.

As the oceanic name suggests, you will feel the tranquility and adventure of an idyllic beach getaway with just one spritz. This formula is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. The potent concentration delivers hours of invigorating and unforgettable fragrance.

[$100; bluatlas.com]

