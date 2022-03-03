18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

10. Fulton & Roark | Palmetto Get it

The fledgling market of solid fragrances is steadily growing as more men come to appreciate the portability, staying power and skincare benefits of this format. One of the pioneering artisan brands in this area, Fulton & Roark delivers premium solid colognes that feature nourishing essential oils and innovative, masculine scents. Their summer-ready Palmetto fragrance is an atmospheric blend of fresh citrus that blooms into spicy magnolia and cedarwood notes.

Try this alluring, complex cologne for more subtle and lasting wear than liquid fragrances. It is made of clean ingredients, is free of alcohol, parabens and sulfates, and is packaged in a stylish pocket-sized tin so you can smell your best no matter where the summer takes you.

[$60; fultonandroark.com]

