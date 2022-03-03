18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

11. Thomas Clipper | Atlantic Get it

Another small artisan brand, Thomas Clipper has been making waves with its handmade luxury grooming products. The latest addition to their award-winning fragrance line is Atlantic, a scent designed with maritime adventures in mind. Inspired by the sea, it features citrus top notes with fresh and peppery hints of elemi, a heart of cedar and nutmeg, and a robust base of patchouli and tonka bean. The evolving scent is a perfect balance of bright and musky that lasts in the summer heat.

This craft cologne is sustainably produced and free of harsh synthetic additives. It features 100% organic alcohol and is handmade with care.

[$127; thomasclipper.com]

