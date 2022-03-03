18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

12. Grooming Lounge | Our Best Smeller Cologne Get it

This warm and sweet fragrance from Grooming Lounge perfectly complements sunny days and balmy nights. The best-selling cologne is both light and refreshing, with a zesty heart of black pepper, lavender and leather, enhanced with a citrus blend, and an alluring base of amber, vanilla, vetiver and patchouli.

Equally suited to work or play, this formula is made of high-quality natural ingredients, including an antioxidant medley of acai, black pepper oil and aloe vera to nourish your skin and keep you smelling fresh. Long-lasting and affordably priced, this product is free of parabens and phthalates. It is allergy tested, and ideal for sensitive skin.

[$49; amazon.com]

