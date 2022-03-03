18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

13. Dior | Sauvage Elixir Get it

This fragrance is the newest interpretation of Dior’s iconic men’s fragrance, Sauvage. The latest imagining adds fresh notes of citrus and lavender to the concentrated essence of the warm and spicy original. The custom lavender blend at the heart is perfectly balanced with sweet wood and lively grapefruit, plus hints of cinnamon and cardamom.

Heat up your self-confidence with this sensual and intoxicating fragrance, made of the highest-quality raw ingredients gathered using Dior’s sustainable development practices. The ultra-concentrated formula is long-wearing and sold in Dior’s distinctive two-ounce size. The midnight-blue bottle is an exquisite casing for this stylish option.

[$159; dior.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!