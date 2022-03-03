18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

14. Montblanc | Explorer Eau de Parfum Get it

Inspired by the spirit of adventure and travel, this best-selling cologne from the German luxury brand Montblanc is another excellent choice for the lively summer months. It features a sophisticated blend of ingredients from around the world, including an earthy heart of Haitian vetiver and a base of Indonesian patchouli, topped with zesty Italian bergamot and French sage. The woody, aromatic scent is both elegant and masculine.

This long-lasting, versatile fragrance is sold in a stylish glass bottle wrapped in a designer leather sheath. A great complement to your summer adventures, this inspired modern cologne is an excellent choice for the modern outdoorsman.

[$98; montblanc.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!