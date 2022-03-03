18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

15. Jo Malone | Assam & Grapefruit Cologne Get it

This herbaceous scent for men comes from the innovative British fragrance brand Jo Malone. Formulated in collaboration with iconic high-end tailor Huntsman Savile Row, this lively offering is peak masculine sophistication. The zesty grapefruit top notes are emblematic of summertime, sourced from the idyllic grapefruit orchards of southern Spain. Hints of rhubarb and violet complement the invigorating heart of herbaceous assam and cardamom, with enduring undertones of almond, musk and patchouli.

Treat yourself with this sensual citrus fragrance. The insider favorite is long-lasting and will carry you from balmy days deep into luxurious summer nights.

[$196; jomalone.com]

