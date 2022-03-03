18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

16. Creed | Aventus Get it

Our list would fall short if it didn’t include this iconic summer cologne from Creed, one of the best-selling men’s fragrances of all time. The bold, rich fragrance features an impressive array of tantalizing fruity notes, including lemon, apple, bergamot and blackcurrant, atop a provocative heart of jasmine, pineapple and Indonesian patchouli. This vivid blend is rounded off with musky base notes of vanilla, oakmoss and Creed’s signature ambergris.

With such a striking profile, we can understand this cologne’s wild success. The fragrance is carefully handmade per Creed’s high-quality tradition, another modern classic to enliven your summer days.

[$335; amazon.com]

