18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

17. Hermés | H24 Eau de Toilette

This fresh green fragrance is the latest offering for men from award-winning French luxury brand Hermés. The bright eau de toilette formula delivers welcome refreshment during hot weather. It features aromatic clary sage and heady narcissus, swathed in daring notes of musky rosewood and metallic sclarene, the latter a cutting-edge synthetic molecule that adds body and warmth.

In accordance with the brand’s commitment to sustainable practices, this modern, masculine fragrance features a refillable bottle and a 100% recycled paper box. Try this innovative and long-lasting new release from an iconic brand for cool sophistication this summer.

[$82; hermes.com]

