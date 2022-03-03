18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

18. The Art of Shaving | Bergamot & Neroli Cologne Intense Get it

Rounding out our list is this citrus fragrance from popular men’s grooming line The Art of Shaving. Drawing inspiration from the vitality and beauty of Mediterranean beaches, this is the perfect summer fragrance. The uplifting citrus notes of mandarin and bergamot are enhanced with spicy hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and spearmint, atop a floral heart of jasmine, geranium and lavender. The woody base notes of cedar, cypress and orris provide warmth and longevity.

The Art of Shaving uses high-quality natural ingredients. This product is free of sulfates, parabens and sulfates, and is another top choice to boost your summer fun.

[$60; amazon.com]

