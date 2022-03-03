18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

2. Frederic Malle | Geranium Pour Monsieur Get it

This crisp floral fragrance from luxury French perfume brand Frederic Malle is a great summertime option for those who like grassy and earthy tones. The uplifting yet full-bodied blend from legendary master perfumer Dominique Ropion features an aromatic heart of Chinese geranium and cooling mint with compelling base notes of frankincense and sandalwood. The warm and musky notes complement the lighter floral tones for a striking masculine aroma that does not overpower in the summer heat.

This bold and bright eau de parfum offers a luxuriously aromatic experience that is sure to leave a strong impression. The dynamic, long-lasting formula is available in three sizes, including a refill for the brand’s signature travel case, so you can carry this gem with you on your summer travels.

[$210; fredericmalle.com]

