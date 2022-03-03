18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

3. Olivina Men | Mountain Sage Cologne Get it

Summertime in the mountains … once you’ve experienced it, you’ll never forget it. This all-natural cologne from Olivina Men is made for the adventurous man who enjoys the crisp scent of pine and aromatic herbs in the great outdoors. The essential-oil-based blend features a captivating combination of invigorating citrus and sage with hearty coniferous base notes to evoke the robust aroma of rustic adventure.

In keeping with mountaineer fashion, this ultra-affordable fragrance is vegan and free of silicones, phthalates and parabens. Just two sprays of the nontoxic blend in the morning will be enough to last throughout the day’s scenic expeditions and into long campfire nights.

[$34.95; amazon.com]

