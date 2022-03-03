18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

4. Molton Brown | Re-Charge Black Pepper Eau de Toilette Get it

This best-selling scent from iconic British fragrance label Molton Brown features black pepper and basil notes with musky undertones of vetiver and oakmoss. The exquisitely crafted eau de toilette from master perfumer Jacques Chabert is a lighter, more aromatic rendering of the classic eau de parfum formula. With stimulating hints of ginger and lemon atop an herbaceous heart of coriander and an earthy base, this spicy blend evokes the paradisiacal Madagascan shores from which its signature black pepper is sourced.

The less-concentrated eau de toilette offers lighter wear that is ideal for daily use during the warmest season. This zesty and harmonious blend is certified cruelty-free and is available in multiple sizes for your convenience.

[$80; moltonbrown.com]

