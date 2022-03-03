18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

5. Jack Black | Blue Mark Eau de Parfum Get it

This invigorating blend from grooming brand Jack Black is classified as aromatic and spicy. It features zesty top notes of citrus, mint and cilantro, atop a heart of spicy ginger and warm base notes of patchouli and cedar. The fragrance blooms beautifully throughout the day, evolving from fresh and aquatic to rich and earthy.

This cologne is scented with quality essential oils, an elegant choice for everyday wear during the warmer months. Jack Black products include only the finest natural ingredients, which are sustainably sourced and free of harmful sulfates and parabens.

[$80; getjackblack.com]

