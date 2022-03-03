18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

6. Chanel | Allure Homme Sport Cologne Get it

Look no further than Allure Homme Sport from celebrated luxury brand Chanel for the perfect citrus fragrance, ideal for the balmy summer heat. This cologne features a striking opening of citrus notes, including grapefruit, lemon, bergamot and orange, which soon open to reveal a heart of spice and resin, and a luxurious base of musk, vetiver and tonka bean.

This head-turning fragrance has staying power in the summer heat to refresh and uplift you throughout the day. The line offers an impressive range of products, including deodorant and body lotion, so that you can enjoy this best-selling fragrance in more ways than one.

[$110; chanel.com]

