18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

7. Brickell | Eminent Cologne

This crisp marine cologne from all-natural grooming brand Brickell is another excellent, lightweight fragrance that will impress throughout the summer months. The recently launched product is already a top seller, featuring an understated yet distinct blend of lavender and spearmint with woody notes of cedarwood and vetiver oil. Anise adds a touch of spice to this sophisticated, masculine blend of pure botanical ingredients.

Enhance your mood and confidence in the heat with this alluring cologne. All Brickell products are made of certified organic components, and are free of synthetic dyes, sulfates, phthalates, glycols and parabens. Allergy-tested and cruelty-free, this is a great option to keep you smelling fresh.

[$60; amazon.com]

